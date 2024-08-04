Pirate Wire Services

Pirate Wire Services

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Moya Schiller's avatar
Moya Schiller
Aug 4, 2024

oh damn x_x'

(but also.... we love the very calm, professional response of PWS at the bottom of the screenshot)

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1 reply by Joshua Collins
Anthony Abadia's avatar
Anthony Abadia
Aug 6, 2024

Can you give us a hint about the mining story in Northern Antioquia soon to come? ;)

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