Pirate Wire Services

Pirate Wire Services

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mantha's avatar
Mantha
2d

Once a month is better imo. I often catch up on PWS emails in a bunch at a later date (like now) and a wee digest is a great format for that.

The reason I was skipping DHS diaries last year was that they were often covering things I knew about from elsewhere, which is not usually the case with your other articles.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Joshua Collins
James Conway's avatar
James Conway
Jul 11

They should buy some old cruise ships and some barges and float thousands of criminal illegal aliens back asap!

Deport deport Deport

Reply
Share
1 reply by Joshua Collins
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Pirate Wire Services Crew · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture