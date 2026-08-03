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Thomas Garrison's avatar
Thomas Garrison
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Great work on this Joshua!

I'll add that many of the current FARC commanders de la Espriella will be facing both survived Plan Patriota and either were not forced to the negotiating table or took up arms again the fight Duque's government. Because of that, I'm deeply skeptical a new Plan Patriota would even be able to significantly weaken the FARC remnant groups active in the country today.

It's also worth pointing out that, in the long run, Noboa's hardline security policies in Ecuador actually made things worse. Homicide rates in Ecuador hit an all-time high in 2025! In Colombia, there are armed groups like Comuneros del Sur and the CNEB that seem to have shown some surface-level restraint under Petro so as not to jeoprodise peace negotiations with his government. I doubt they will have any incentive do to so under the new de la Espriella administration.

In short, my expectation is not only that de la Espriella's security policies will fail, but that, like Duque and Noboa, he will make Colombia's already deteriorating security situation even worse.

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