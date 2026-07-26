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June 2026

Surviving the Tiger
Why the ELN will outlast Abelardo de la Espriella's presidency
  Thomas Garrison
As the Venezuelan State struggles to respond, communities take earthquake response into their own hands
Lack of official information and poor coordination have left critical gaps. Civil society is stepping up
  Joshua Collins
Confusion, devastation, and information blackout after twin earthquakes in Venezuela
Offers of international aid pour in from across the region as details slowly emerge of the scope of the catastrophic disaster
  Joshua Collins
Far-right Abelardo de la Espriella inches into victory in quick count in Colombia elections
The razor-thin margin, however, is effectively a statistical tie. Official results likely delayed until manual count completed
  Joshua Collins
"The Tiger's" campaign rhetoric grows more violent as voters prepare to head to the polls
Tension heightens as de la Espriella lurches from scandal to scandal, threatening critics, yet he doesn't seem to have lost momentum
  Joshua Collins and Daniela.
The People of Minneapolis stopped DHS in their tracks: Now Trump wants revenge
DOJ arrests 15 activists, teachers, union representatives, and organizers under under rhetoric of "domestic terrorism"
  Joshua Collins
Trump's “Wars on Everything” in LATAM
Data shows efforts to reduce drug flows, improve security, and combat criminal groups in the region are failing, but those were never the US motives
  Joshua Collins

May 2026

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