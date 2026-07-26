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The 'New American Feudalism' in Latin America
The Trump administration is pushing towards an autocratic system of vassals and subjects in LATAM: history suggests there will be grave consequences
Jul 26
•
Joshua Collins
11
8
The DHS Diaries
DHS is killing random migrants on the street, making detainees perform slave labor, and stockpiling more money than most small countries
Jul 11
•
Joshua Collins
4
4
4
MAGA-Chavismo ascendant
Even as Rodriguez battles criticism over earthquake response, Washington has made it clear they back her 100%
Jul 3
•
Joshua Collins
12
1
4
June 2026
Surviving the Tiger
Why the ELN will outlast Abelardo de la Espriella's presidency
Jun 29
•
Thomas Garrison
8
2
2
As the Venezuelan State struggles to respond, communities take earthquake response into their own hands
Lack of official information and poor coordination have left critical gaps. Civil society is stepping up
Jun 26
•
Joshua Collins
11
1
1
Confusion, devastation, and information blackout after twin earthquakes in Venezuela
Offers of international aid pour in from across the region as details slowly emerge of the scope of the catastrophic disaster
Jun 25
•
Joshua Collins
6
1
Far-right Abelardo de la Espriella inches into victory in quick count in Colombia elections
The razor-thin margin, however, is effectively a statistical tie. Official results likely delayed until manual count completed
Jun 21
•
Joshua Collins
6
2
3
"The Tiger's" campaign rhetoric grows more violent as voters prepare to head to the polls
Tension heightens as de la Espriella lurches from scandal to scandal, threatening critics, yet he doesn't seem to have lost momentum
Jun 20
•
Joshua Collins
and
Daniela.
6
2
The People of Minneapolis stopped DHS in their tracks: Now Trump wants revenge
DOJ arrests 15 activists, teachers, union representatives, and organizers under under rhetoric of "domestic terrorism"
Jun 17
•
Joshua Collins
7
4
Trump's “Wars on Everything” in LATAM
Data shows efforts to reduce drug flows, improve security, and combat criminal groups in the region are failing, but those were never the US motives
Jun 12
•
Joshua Collins
9
1
3
May 2026
Ultra-right wins first round of voting in Colombia
De la Espriella outperforms polls for a narrow lead over Cepeda
May 31
•
Joshua Collins
8
3
Bolivia's uprising goes far beyond Evo
The country's ruling party is trying to pin blame on Morales and "narcos." Neither claim is true
May 29
25
6
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